Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

