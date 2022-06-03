Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $919,000 Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,360 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yelp were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

