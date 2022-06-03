Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $924,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $5.60 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

