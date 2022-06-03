Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after buying an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

