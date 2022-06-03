Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,560 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of C4 Therapeutics worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

