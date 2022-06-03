Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.