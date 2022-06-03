Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,330 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

