Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,990 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,990 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $909.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $63,749.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,833 shares of company stock valued at $371,425. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

