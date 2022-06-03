Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,010 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $333.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $378.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.88.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NewMarket Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.