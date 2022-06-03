Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $913,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,731 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.92 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

