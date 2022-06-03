Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.46.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

