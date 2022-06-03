Expedia Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.89.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.