First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to announce $48.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $197.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.10 million, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
THFF stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.
About First Financial (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
