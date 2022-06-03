First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to announce $48.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $197.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.10 million, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $210.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

