First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

NYSE FCT opened at $10.83 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

