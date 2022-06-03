FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.