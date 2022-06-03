FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ferrari in a research note issued on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

NYSE:RACE opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

