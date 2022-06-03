FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terumo in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Terumo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Terumo stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.36. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

About Terumo (Get Rating)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.