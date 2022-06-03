GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GATX were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

NYSE GATX opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.