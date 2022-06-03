Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Genesco worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.