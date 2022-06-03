Global Payments Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.06 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

NYSE GPN opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

