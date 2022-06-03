Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:GURU opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

