Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.71 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

