Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 8731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

