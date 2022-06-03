HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 161,838 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 234,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.