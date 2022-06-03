Head-To-Head Analysis: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Lufax 26.75% 18.54% 5.05%

24.6% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00 Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lufax has a consensus price target of $8.45, indicating a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lufax pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lufax pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 6.16 $399.33 million N/A N/A Lufax $9.70 billion 1.42 $2.60 billion $1.08 5.58

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Lufax beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

