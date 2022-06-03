Head-To-Head Survey: Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 27.50 -$65.57 million ($1.77) -6.57 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cullinan Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cullinan Oncology and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.32%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -17.75% -17.32% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

