Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $14.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 116,053 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
