Hibbett, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

HIBB opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

