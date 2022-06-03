HilleVax, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLVX) Quiet Period Set To End on June 8th

HilleVax’s (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. HilleVax had issued 11,765,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,005,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During HilleVax’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $10.87 on Friday. HilleVax has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

