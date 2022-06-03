Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.