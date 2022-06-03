Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 14255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.