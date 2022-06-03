Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

HBAN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

