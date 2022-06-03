Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of IDHQ opened at $26.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.