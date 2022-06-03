Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,670,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $128.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

