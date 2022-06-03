Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trinseo (TSE)

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $12.30 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from $8.50 to $7.00.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from $70.00 to $55.00.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00.

5/6/2022 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

4/13/2022 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

