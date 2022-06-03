Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.32

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 225880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Get Invitae alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $816.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 3.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after buying an additional 981,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $124,651,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.