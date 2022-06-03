Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ opened at $150.94 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

