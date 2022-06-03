Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 48,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

