Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $10.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.83.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

