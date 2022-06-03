Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.23 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $318.58 on Thursday. McKesson has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

