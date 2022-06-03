Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.69.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.35. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.