Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $681.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

