Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

