JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE FNA opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

