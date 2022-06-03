JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 214.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,581 shares of company stock worth $947,851. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

