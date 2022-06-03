JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of MicroStrategy worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $561.14.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.95. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

