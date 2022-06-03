JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

