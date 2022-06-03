JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,222,000.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.80. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

