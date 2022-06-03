JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.89 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of G-III Apparel Group worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.