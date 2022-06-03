JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,898 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.92% of OneSpan worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.62. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

